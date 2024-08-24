14 residents displaced, firefighter injured in East San Jose townhouse fire, authorities say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fourteen people were displaced and one firefighter was injured after crews battled a multi-unit townhouse fire in East San Jose on Saturday.

The fire was on the 2800 block of Cicero Way.

Nearby structures were evacuated while firefighters responded to the fire.

The injured firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for burn injuries, the fire department said.

Animal Control was also called to assist with two deceased dogs at the scene.

Crews in South San Jose are also responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Silicon Valley Blvd and Basking Ridge Way.

Cal Fire is assisting with the response.

The public is being asked to avoid both areas.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.