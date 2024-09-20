8 injuries reported, airlifts requested as wildfire crew truck crashes on Orange County freeway

An Orange County Fire Authority truck for hand crews fighting wildfires crashed and overturned on the 241 Freeway in Irvine, resulting in multiple injuries.

IRVINE, Calif. -- At least eight Orange County firefighters returning from battling the Airport Fire were injured in a rollover crash on a freeway in Irvine Thursday night.

Officials say six firefighters suffered major injuries and two others had minor injuries when the wildfire hand-crew truck overturned with eight people inside.

It apparently was caused by a ladder that was in lanes on the 241 Freeway. A vehicle ahead of the fire truck swerved to avoid the ladder and the truck swerved too, striking the guardrail on the right shoulder and flipping over, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The injured firefighters were airlifted to various Orange County hospitals.

The crash happened on the 241 near the Tomato Springs Toll Plaza in the Irvine area shortly before 7 p.m.

AIR7 was over the scene, where the truck was on its side with debris scattered across the roadway. Traffic was blocked on the northbound side and backing up for miles.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Signage on the truck indicated it was an Orange County Fire Authority vehicle for Santiago handcrews.

Such wildfire crews are typically staffed by 20 firefighters. The location of the crash is to the west of the massive Airport Fire, which has burned more than 23,000 acres since last week.

Two helicopters were requested for airlifts. Multiple ambulances were also requested.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.