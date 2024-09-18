SF SPCA rescues 60+ cats and dogs from Orange County shelters impacted by wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The SF SPCA is rescuing more than 60 animals from Southern California. The Airport Fire, burning in Orange and Riverside counties, has now been burning for more than a week.

On Tuesday, the SF SPCA transported in cats and dogs from Orange County shelters.

You could hear tails wagging with joy.

Anne Moellering is the Chief of Rescue and Welfare. "Right now, they have 837 animals, so they have over 300 than they normally have," Moellering said.

With this effort, Moellering said shelters in Orange County can now free up space for pets directly displaced by the wildfire.

"The local shelter needs to be empty. So we empty the local shelter and take those animals to adopt them out so that the fire victims have somewhere to go," Moellering said.

By working together between one region and another, this emergency operation is saving animals' lives. Some of the cats and dogs transported to the Bay Area otherwise would have been considered for euthanasia.

"It's critical. The state of California is in the middle of a huge over population issue, which has a lot of reason behind it. One in which is during COVID, so many people adopted animals. At the same time, spay neuter availability was not there," Moellering said.

Staff say these cats and dogs will be ready to be adopted or fostered within a week.

Dr. Jennifer Scarlett is a veterinarian and CEO of SF SPCA Veterinarian. "I'm really proud of the way California shelters are working together to help out in times of disasters and crisis," Scarlett said.