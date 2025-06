Flaring reported at Richmond's Chevron Refinery; air quality advisory issued

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory on Saturday after a Chevron Refinery in Richmond started flaring up.

Officials say cities including Richmond, San Pablo, Pinole and Hercules, as well as towns in Solano County, saw the smoke.

The Bay Area Air District is monitoring and investigating the situation.