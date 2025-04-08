Floor & Décor opens new location in Gilroy

Floor & Décor's newest location in Gilroy is ready to welcome and help homeowners and professionals with all of their flooring needs.

Floor & Décor's newest location in Gilroy is ready to welcome and help homeowners and professionals with all of their flooring needs.

Floor & Décor's newest location in Gilroy is ready to welcome and help homeowners and professionals with all of their flooring needs.

Floor & Décor's newest location in Gilroy is ready to welcome and help homeowners and professionals with all of their flooring needs.

GILROY, Calif. -- Floor & Décor's newest location in Gilroy is ready to welcome and help homeowners and professionals with all of their flooring needs.

If you're looking to update your home, look no further. Floor & Décor has all of your needs covered under one roof, and they just opened their biggest store yet.

Floor & Décor offers the largest in stock selection of flooring, tools and accessories at affordable prices.

The new location is a large warehouse format designed to be a one-stop shop for all your flooring needs.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more or visit their website.