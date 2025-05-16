2nd state bans fluoride from public drinking water

DADE CITY, Fla. -- Florida became the second state in the country after Utah to ban local governments from adding fluoride to their public water systems.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill at Simpson Lakes in Dade City -- about 38 miles northeast of Tampa -- on Thursday. The law is set to go into effect on July 1.

"We certainly now, in our society in 2025, we have the ability to deliver fluoride through toothpaste and all these other things," DeSantis said at an event for the signing of the bill. "You don't gotta force it and take away people's choices. But the whole crux of the issue is you should be able to make decisions on the basis of informed consent."

"Forcing this in the water supply is trying to take that away from people who may want to make a different decision rather than to have this in water," DeSantis added.

DeSantis said the state has received praise from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been critical of fluoride.

Local communities in Florida had moved to stop adding fluoride to the public water supply prior to the statewide bill, with Miami-Dade County commissioners voting in favor 8-2 last month to ban fluoride.

Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez, who sponsored the legislation, referred to fluoride as a "neurotoxin" and said that studies show it "should not be in the water."

Fluoride is a mineral that naturally occurs in water sources such as lakes and rivers, and is even naturally present in some foods and beverages, according to the American Dental Association(ADA).

High-quality studies show fluoride prevents cavities and repairs damage to teeth caused by bacteria in the mouth. Fluoride makes tooth enamel stronger and rebuilds weakened tooth enamel, the ADA says.

Fluoride also replaces minerals lost from teeth due to acid breakdown, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, influential skeptics such as Kennedy have long raised doubts about the benefits of fluoride.

Kennedy has claimed that fluoride in drinking water affects children's neurological development and that other countries that have removed fluoride from their water supplies have not seen an increase in cavities.

Last month, during a press conference in Utah, Kennedy said he plans to assemble a task force and change guidance from the CDC to stop recommending adding fluoride to drinking water.

Additionally, this week, the FDA announced it is taking action to remove concentrated ingestible fluoride prescription drug products for children from the market. This does not include toothpaste with fluoride or fluoride rinses.

A large review paper published in January 2025 suggested a link between fluoride and lower IQ in children, but much of the underlying data was pulled from other countries, where fluoride exposure is far higher than levels used in drinking water in the U.S.

Some health professionals have also expressed concerns about excessive fluoride intake and potential toxicity.

Many doctors and dental associations, however, argue that fluoride in water is still a crucial, low-risk/high-reward public health tool, especially for disadvantaged children and adults who may not be able to practice regular dental hygiene.

ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett and Sony Salzman contributed to this report.