Former Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Muir arrested, missing 14-year-old son found safe

Police are seeking help finding 14-year-old Bryson Muir, missing from Logansport, Indiana. The son of Daniel Muir may be a victim of child abuse.

KOKOMO, Ind. -- A former Indianapolis Colts player has been arrested after his teenage son, who had been missing for two weeks, was found at the family's home in Kokomo, Indiana.

Bryson Muir, 14, was found "safe and well" and is now in the care of the Cass County Department of Child Services, according to Indiana State Police.

Daniel Muir, 40, was taken into custody Wednesday morning and faces charges of domestic battery and obstruction of justice, police said.

Muir, a defensive tackle, played in the NFL for seven seasons, four with the Colts, from 2007 to 2013. He played in college at Kent State, but went undrafted in 2007 before signing as a free agent with the Green Bay Packers. He had just 99 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his career.

Muir's wife and the boy's mother, 38-year-old Kristin Muir, was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, according to police.

Bryson was last seen June 16 leaving a relative's home in Ohio with his mother, Indiana State Police said last week.

The two left in a car belonging to Servant Leader's Foundation, a religious organization that also owns the property where the Muir family resided, police said. Shortly after leaving the relative's home, police pulled the car over, but Bryson was not inside.

Two days later, the Cass County Department of Child Services asked police to investigate allegations of domestic battery toward Bryson.

Police said they attempted to contact his parents, but were initially unsuccessful. They later agreed to bring Bryson to meet with police, but then "backed out of that arrangement, which signaled an unwillingness to cooperate."

On Wednesday, police said they had found Bryson. A photo released by police showed the 14-year-old with a black eye.

An investigation remains ongoing, and police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 800-382-0689.