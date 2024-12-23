Bill Clinton hospitalized with fever, in 'good spirits': Spokesperson

WASHINGTON -- Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized after developing a fever, a spokesperson said Monday.

Clinton, 78, was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon "for testing and observation after developing a fever," his deputy chief of staff, Angel Ureña, said in a statement.

"He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving," the statement continued.

Clinton has had several health issues over the past two decades, mostly related to heart problems.

He had a quadruple bypass surgery in September 2004 and two coronary stents placed in his heart in February 2010. He also underwent surgery for a collapsed lung in 2005.

In 2021, he was hospitalized in California for several days with a blood infection.

He served as president from January 1993 to January 2001.

Clinton spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August -- marking his 13th time giving remarks at the event.

"Let me say, not a single day goes by, even though I've been gone for well over 23 years from the White House, not a day goes by that I don't thank the Lord for the chance I had to serve, and what it meant," he said. "One of the reasons I love the job so much is that in the toughest times, even on the darkest days, if you tried hard enough, there was always something good you could do for somebody else."

Toward the end of his nearly 30-minute speech, he said, "I want to say this from the bottom of my heart, I have no idea how many more of these I'll be able to come to."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.