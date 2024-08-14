  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Former SF housing nonprofit director to be released from jail after being charged with rape: judge

KGO logo
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Former SF housing nonprofit director to be released from jail
Jon Jacobo, the former rising star of the San Francisco political world who is facing several felony charges will be released from jail.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The former rising star of the San Francisco political world who is facing several felony charges including rape will be released from jail.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered that Jon Jacobo be released from custody despite the district attorney's office request for him to remain in jail, saying he poses a threat.

RELATED: Former SF housing nonprofit director Jon Jacobo charged with rape, sexual battery

The judge did order Jacobo to be placed on home detention.

His attorney says he will likely remain in custody for a couple of days while the sheriff's office makes sure his home is secure and safe.

"I think the court did the right thing and released him. The court did put in place a lot of strict requirements including home detention, electronic monitoring, and no alcohol condition. So I do think the judge was trying to balance both interests," said Jacobo's attorney Martina Avalos.

Jacobo also has to surrender his passport.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW