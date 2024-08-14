Former SF housing nonprofit director to be released from jail after being charged with rape: judge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The former rising star of the San Francisco political world who is facing several felony charges including rape will be released from jail.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered that Jon Jacobo be released from custody despite the district attorney's office request for him to remain in jail, saying he poses a threat.

The judge did order Jacobo to be placed on home detention.

His attorney says he will likely remain in custody for a couple of days while the sheriff's office makes sure his home is secure and safe.

"I think the court did the right thing and released him. The court did put in place a lot of strict requirements including home detention, electronic monitoring, and no alcohol condition. So I do think the judge was trying to balance both interests," said Jacobo's attorney Martina Avalos.

Jacobo also has to surrender his passport.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.