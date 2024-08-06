Former SF housing nonprofit director Jon Jacobo charged with rape, sexual battery

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The former housing director at a San Francisco nonprofit has been charged with several felonies including rape, sexual battery and domestic violence, according to the district attorney's office.

Jon Jacobo, 35, surrendered to police and was arrested and booked on Monday.

Jacobo was the director of a powerful housing nonprofit but resigned last year after our media partner the San Francisco Standard's investigation revealed several assault claims against him.

At least three women say they filed police reports over alleged abuse and harassment.

According to court documents, one of the victims met Jacobo in 2019 while they were working in the field of affordable housing. The relationship turned into a friendship and then into an intimate relationship. However, court documents say in February 2021 the victim ended that relationship and told Jacobo she was only interested in a platonic friendship.

On April 3 and April 4, prosecutors claim Jacobo sexually assaulted the victim after she said she did not want any sexual contact with the suspect which he stated he understood.

Jacobo has been charged with four counts including rape, sexual battery and domestic violence.

The district attorney's office moved to have him detained until the trial due to the public safety risk he poses.

"I would like to thank the survivor for her courage to come forward and cooperation with law enforcement's investigation," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "I would also like to thank the San Francisco Police Department's Special Victims Unit for their thorough and careful investigation. My office will now do everything in our power to ensure that there is accountability in this case."

Authorities say although charges have been filled this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.