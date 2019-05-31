Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Regardless of age, race, sexual orientation, religion or gender - everyone has the right to live life free of abuse. These local resources can help.This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.Call: 1-888-373-7888Text: 233733The National Human Trafficking Hotline connects victims and survivors of sex and labor trafficking with services and supports to get help and stay safe.National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)The nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. Offers many options for support and information.Hotline: 510-845-7273Oakland-based agency offering free services, peer counseling, training, and advocacy for over 40 years.Santa Rosa-based nonprofit working to end sexual violence. Offer a 24/7 Crisis Line at 707-545-7273.Sexual Assault support service for military service members. Confidential helpline at1-877-995-5247.Gilroy-based human services agency, with a Crisis Hotline for Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence (1-877-363-7238).Burlingame-based nonprofit working to eliminate all forms of violence, especially sexual assault and abuse.Offering a variety of services, training and advocacy regarding sexual violence.Dedicated to creating workplaces free from domestic violence, sexual harassment & violence, and stalking. They provide resources, training, and technical assistance to employers, survivors, co-workers, and advocates.