Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Regardless of age, race, sexual orientation, religion or gender - everyone has the right to live life free of abuse. These local resources can help.

This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.




National Human Trafficking Hotline
Call: 1-888-373-7888
Text: 233733
The National Human Trafficking Hotline connects victims and survivors of sex and labor trafficking with services and supports to get help and stay safe.
humantraffickinghotline.org

Rape And Incest National Network (RAINN)
National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
The nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. Offers many options for support and information.
rainn.org

Bay Area Women Against Rape (BAWAR)
Hotline: 510-845-7273
Oakland-based agency offering free services, peer counseling, training, and advocacy for over 40 years.
bawar.org

National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline: 1-866-331-9474
loveisrespect.org

Verity Compassion. Safety. Support.
Santa Rosa-based nonprofit working to end sexual violence. Offer a 24/7 Crisis Line at 707-545-7273.
ourverity.org

Department of Defense's Safe Helpline
Sexual Assault support service for military service members. Confidential helpline at1-877-995-5247.
safehelpline.org



Community Solutions
Gilroy-based human services agency, with a Crisis Hotline for Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence (1-877-363-7238).
communitysolutions.org

Rape Trauma Services (Burlingame)
Burlingame-based nonprofit working to eliminate all forms of violence, especially sexual assault and abuse.
rapetraumaservices.org



SafeQuestSolano
Offering a variety of services, training and advocacy regarding sexual violence.
safequest.us

Futures Without Violence - Workplaces Respond Center
Dedicated to creating workplaces free from domestic violence, sexual harassment & violence, and stalking. They provide resources, training, and technical assistance to employers, survivors, co-workers, and advocates.
workplacesrespond.org
futureswithoutviolence.org/workplace-safety-equity

