Rising SF political star resigns from nonprofit amid sexual assault, domestic violence accusations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Jon Jacobo, a rising star in San Francisco's political world, resigned and could be facing an investigation amid serious sexual assault allegations.

Our media partners at the SF Standard spoke with three women, accusing Jacobo of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The women told the Standard they all filed police reports, but say they didn't go anywhere.

Jacobo was a director for the housing nonprofit Tenants and Owners Development Corporation.

SF Standard reporter Josh Koehn says the women feared further violence from Jacobo if they spoke out.

"These accusations are very explosive, very damaging, and there was a lot of fear for, not only their professional careers, but also their safety," Koehn said.

San Francisco's police chief says his department is investigating the three women's reports.

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen is now calling for a hearing on how the city handles sexual harassment and assault cases.

"To not see any progress after we've put resources and created a new department to focus in on this issue -- it's a real disappointment," Ronen said.

Jacobo did not respond to the Standard's requests for comment on this story.

