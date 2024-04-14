Women accusing ex-Windsor mayor of sexual assault announce civil lawsuit

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, multiple women accusing an embattled Sonoma County politician of sexual assault, held a news conference on Saturday to say they were moving forward with civil action against former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli -- despite California's attorney general's decision not to file criminal charges against him due to lack of evidence.

"We are here to say we will not be silenced. We will keep fighting," said Attorney Traci Carrillo.

Seven women, who claim they were sexually assaulted by former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, gathered with their attorneys outside the Sonoma County Civil and Family Courthouse. The accusers say they're disappointed by last month's decision by Attorney General Rob Bonta to not file criminal charges against Foppoli due to lack of evidence in the case.

"We are shocked that even the large number of women from around the globe, this is still not considered enough for a criminal prosecution," said Jane Doe.

Former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, spoke from his home in Italy where he claimed the accusers were looking for an "easy payday" and it was all politically motivated.

"These women trusted in the police department and the AG's office to do their job prosecuting these crimes and unfortunately the criminal justice system failed these women," said Spencer Kuvin.

Foppoli resigned from office three years ago after multiple women came forward with sexual assault claims. The scandal rocked the small wine country community.

Reality TV personality Farrah Abraham says Foppoli drugged and sexually assaulted her in Florida in 2021.

"The next time you are offered wine or anything to drink, think about the sexual predator that may be behind the bottle. Protect yourself," Abraham said.

Other woman recorded statements of their trauma.

"I fight with myself and how stupid I must have been to let him hurt me for so long," said Jane Doe.

BARNARD: Did you assault any of these women?

FOPPOLI: "Absolutely not, I've been clear from the first minute. There was no truth to any of this."

Foppoli told ABC7 News last month the encounters were consensual. In a new statement, Foppoli said in part:

"There needs to be consequences to crying wolf and attempts to ruin the lives of innocent people based on coordinating false stories about an individual. The truth will eventually come out. After today, I'm seriously considering filing a lawsuit against these false accusers for slander and defamation."

Foppoli now lives in Italy and says he's engaged to be married this summer. He says he is considering a return to Sonoma County politics in 2025.

"We're dealing with the narcissism of someone who thinks he's the victim and he's done nothing wrong," Carrillo said.

Attorneys say a civil lawsuit against Foppoli is moving forward.

