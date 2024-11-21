Freddie Freeman crashes Shaboozey's interview with Brooks & Dunn at 2024 CMA Awards

The Dodgers first baseman attends his second CMA Awards and meets country legends on the red carpet.

NASHVILLE -- "Freeman hits the ball right field. She is gone!"

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers first baseman, attends "The 58th Annual CMA Awards" a month after defeating the New York Yankees to win the 2024 World Series. This marks the athlete's second visit to Country Music's Biggest Night, and what better way to celebrate than to meet Shaboozey and duo Brooks & Dunn by crashing their red carpet interview?

The Vocal Duo of the Year nominees and CMA Awards performers are working on a new record and were honored to hear the "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer uses their song, "Neon Moon," for karaoke.

The 2024 CMA Awards nominee (Single of the Year and New Artist of the Year) shared with On The Red Carpet ahead of his performance, "I feel like everyone does 'Neon Moon,' you know what I mean? I always do 'Neon Moon.' That's like the only song I do. It's like pretty exclusive."

"The 58th Annual CMA Awards" airs tonight on ABC and will be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu.

