Five women take on the adrenaline-fueled world of professional bull riding.

Freeform announces new docuseries 'Not Her First Rodeo,' from ABC News Studios

Saddle up! Freeform announces a new docuseries, "Not Her First Rodeo," a glimpse into the world of professional bull riding.

On Thursday, Freeform announced a new docuseries from ABC New Studios, "Not Her First Rodeo."

The six-part series takes viewers inside the fast-paced world of professional bull riding., following five remarkable women called the Elite Lady Bull Riders.

Jorden Halvorsen, Catalina Langlitz, Renata Nunes, Athena Rivera and Alexia Huffman battle "in and out of the arena, risking life and limb for a shot at a championship buckle, eight seconds at a time."

"Not Her First Rodeo" will debut with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, May 22, at 10 p.m. EDT. The full, six-episode docuseries will be available to stream on Friday, June 6, on Hulu.

