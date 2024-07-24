Gen Z is 'coconuts' for Kamala: Experts explain how social media could impact 2024 election

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Young voters are keeping up with political news on social media and the emergence of Vice President Kamala Harris as a likely presidential nominee is generating memes and references that are going viral.

Marianna Pecora is the communications director for Voters of Tomorrow, a Gen Z-led organization reaching out to young voters on social media where Vice President Kamala Harris so far appears to be trending after pop artist Charli XCX called Harris the embodiment of "brat" spirit. "Brat" is the title of her latest album, hailed as a soundtrack for young feminists.

The campaign's Instagram account is on theme, with Brat neon green.

"If this idea of brat wasn't something people could see in her, it wouldn't have become an Internet sensation right?" Pecora said. "That same part of her that can go up on a stage with the anecdote about falling out of a coconut tree and giggling about it in the middle of a speech, that energy, that willingness to do that is what makes her brat."

Harris gave the speech last year referencing what her mother used to tell her. Harris said, "I don't know what's wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?"

"The fact that these memes are getting such positive engagement right now means this is a conversation young people are going to be having with each other," Pecora said.

That's backed up by political science professor Melinda Jackson at San Jose State University. She said, "I think social media is definitely the primary source of most information, including political information for Gen Z. I think the smart thing for the Harris campaign to do is get some young Gen Z folks to be working the social media channels."

Jackson also thinks the misinformation circulating on social media puts the responsibility on users to filter out fake news. "We are making more of an effort here at the college level and I think this is happening in high schools as well, to talk about how to verify information, how to fact, check, how to distinguish good information from bad," Jackson said.

This newfound enthusiasm online could translate to voter turnout.