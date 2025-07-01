Giants place Casey Schmitt on IL with left hand inflammation

PHOENIX -- The San Francisco Giants put infielder Casey Schmitt on the 10-day injured list Monday because of left hand inflammation.

Schmitt last played Wednesday, when he was hit by a 95 mph sinker from Miami's Calvin Faucher in the ninth inning of an 8-5 loss to the Marlins.

Giants infielder Tyler Fitzgerald was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento before the opener of a four-game set at Arizona. He got the start at second base against the Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old Fitzgerald was batting .230 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 57 games with the Giants this season.

The 26-year-old Schmitt was selected by San Francisco in the second round of the 2020 amateur draft. He is hitting .276 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 34 games.