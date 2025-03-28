Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer and wife reach divorce settlement amid court on DNA evidence

NEW YORK -- The suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killings divorce was settled as his attorneys spent another day in court debating over DNA evidence.

Lawyers for Rex Heuermann were in court to ask a Suffolk County judge to disqualify some of the DNA evidence collected by prosecutors.

Only one witness, a scientist, was expected to take the stand. She was called up by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The scientist's testimony was to give insight into the efficiency of the technique used for the DNA evidence in question.

The new technique is whole-genome sequencing of the DNA within a hair.

Scientists take all the fragments of DNA and assemble them into the human genome.

Traditional DNA sequencing looks at 15 to 24 points of comparison. Whole genome sequencing looks at 100,000 or more points. The methodology yields only one possible donor.

Heuermann's defense has argued that the new DNA methodology has never been tested in New York courts.

Prosecutors with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office have said the technique is already used in the medical community and is consistent with what the court system has allowed.

This court date comes as he and his estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, have reached a divorce settlement, according to court records.

Ellerup filed for divorce shortly after Heuermann's arrest on charges that he murdered multiple women as the Gilgo Beach serial killer.

Prosecutors with the Suffolk County district attorney's office have said Ellerup and the couple's children were out of town when the victims were killed.

Heuremann last appeared in court on March 12. His legal team also filed its reply to Suffolk County prosecutors' opposition to splitting up the seven slayings into separate trials.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said the case is "heading toward the trial phase," with Heuermann charged with seven murders in one indictment.

