'Gilmore Girls' the complete series now streaming on Hulu

We smell snow!

Just in time for our annual winter rewatch, "Gilmore Girls" is now available on Hulu!

All seven seasons of the beloved series are streaming now on the platform.

Hulu has also released a "Holiday Episodes" Collection highlighting nine of the most festive episodes on a single page, including Season 1, Episode 9 "Rory's Dance;" Season 1, Episode 10 "Forgiveness And Stuff;" Season 2, Episode 10 "The Bracebridge Dinner;" and more.

"Gilmore Girls" was created and written by Amy Sherman-Palladino and stars Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy, Keiko Agena, Yanic Truesdale, Scott Patterson, Liza Weil, Jared Padalecki, Milo Ventimiglia, Sean Gunn, Matt Czuchry, Chris Eigeman, Kelly Bishop, Edward Hermann and Liz Torres.

The synopsis is as follows:

"Welcome to Stars Hollow, Connecticut, a charming, small and slightly off-center town known for green lawns, clapboard houses--and enough quirky characters to fill every hayride, parade and picnic for miles. It's here that we meet headstrong 32-year-old Lorelai Gilmore, who carves out a comfortable, warm, caffeine-filled life for herself and her equally willful teenage daughter, Rory. But when Rory's attention turns from dreams of private school and Harvard to thoughts of boys and adolescent self-reliance, single mom Lorelai begins noticing more of her own rebellious youth--only 16 years ago--in Rory."

