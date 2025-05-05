Warriors fans looking ahead after series victory: 'I got 99 problems, but Minnesota ain't 1!'

Warriors fans are looking ahead to the next series matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves after the Dubs beat the Houston Rockets in a 4-3 series.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dub Nation showed up again at Thrive City in San Francisco.

Thousands of Warriors fans watched the Dubs beat the Rockets at a watch party outside Chase Center.

After the game, the DJ turned up the music and Dubs fans kept partying.

"You're eating hamburgers and celebrating," asked ABC 7 News Reporter J.R. Stone to one fan who replied, "Oh hell ya!"

"Stephen Curry brought us back! He was kinda tired, but he did it though," said Warriors fan Rene Moore.

"I'm really happy that my husband is really really happy, because he's a diehard Warriors fan. So am I, but it makes me happy that he's happy," said one woman.

The celebration outside Chase Center lasted much of the evening as the Warriors controlled the game. It was cheering, some more cheering, and even some hugging.

The celebration was certainly loud in the city, but we asked fans: what about Minnesota? What about the next round?

"I swear we got this in he bag man. I'm not worried about no Minnesota!" said one fan.

"I'm not worried about Minnesota at all, because it's all about the Warriors going to the championship and winning," said another fan.

"Anthony Edwards can't handle us. Steph Curry is like Jesus second coming. We looking to win a championship," said Taris Harris.

"I got 99 problems, but Minnesota ain't one. Bay Area!" shouted another fan.

In fact, even in a Warriors party crowd like this, I found there were some with hidden Boston rematch agendas.

"I hope it's Warriors-Celtics in the Finals. This is for you guys today. I'm rooting for the Warriors, but I'm a Celtics fan baby," said one fan.

J.R. Stone: "Oh my gosh. We gotta end this interview."

"We want to see you in the Finals. We'll bring game 7 back, and then we're going to ruin you guys," said the Celtics fan.

Don't worry. We've dealt with that kind of trash talking from Boston folk a few years ago, and that seemed to work out okay.

As to this crowd, they were focused on a little trash talking fun directed at that T-Wolves team from Minnesota, don't ya know?

"No one's ever went to Minnesota for vacation. No one likes Minnesota in general. It's for mountains, trees, and people who don't like good times, so if you like good vibes come to the Bay Area," Harris said.

Not quite sure if all of that is the case, but certainly hope that energy from fans leads to more Dubs victories.