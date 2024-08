Warriors reveal new statement jersey, logo for next season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors have unveiled their new statement jerseys for next season.

The team says the all-black uniforms are packed with symbolism.

Golden State Warriors' new statement jersey for 2024-25 season. Golden State Warriors

The thin blue line is supposed to represent the Bay Bridge, and the dotted texture symbolizes the inner cables holding up the bridge.

There's also new logo.

A stylized "W" resembles a hoop and a net.

The Warriors' new secondary logo is a stylized "W" that resembles a hoop and a net. Golden State Warriors

It will be used as the team's secondary logo.

The statement uniforms will be used for significant games.