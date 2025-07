Warriors' Stephen Curry surprises fans at San Jose Costco to promote hydration drink

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry surprised fans at a San Jose Costco to promote his drink, PLEZi, which was co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Warriors guard took pictures with fans and spoke exclusively to ABC7 about the event, and his love for basketball.

Watch the video in the media player above to hear from the 4-time Champ.