Gov. Newsom orders CHP enforcement in Oakland to be extended

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced an extension of California Highway Patrol's enforcement operation in the city of Oakland.

Newsom orders CHP enforcement in Oakland to be extended On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced an extension of California Highway Patrol's enforcement operation in the city of Oakland.

Newsom orders CHP enforcement in Oakland to be extended On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced an extension of California Highway Patrol's enforcement operation in the city of Oakland.

Newsom orders CHP enforcement in Oakland to be extended On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced an extension of California Highway Patrol's enforcement operation in the city of Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced an extension of California Highway Patrol's enforcement operation in the city of Oakland.

The surge operation was first announced in February and set to expire this week.

However, building off the success from the program, Newsom has ordered CHP to continue its work in the city through at least the end of the year.

His office says so far this year, the operation resulted in the arrest of nearly 1,200 suspects, the recovery of more than 2,200 stolen vehicles and the seizure of 124 illegal firearms since February.

That work was amplified back in July when Newsom ramped up these efforts-quadrupling the number of CHP officer shifts over four months to help local agencies target organized crime, sideshows, carjacking and other criminal activity seven days a week.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom says CHP expanding patrols to reduce crime in Oakland

In Friday's announcement, Newsom's office said it wants to ensure that the progress it's seen throughout this program is not hampered, following the likely recalls of Mayor Sheng Thao and District Attorney Pamela Price, which are leading in early returns.

While CHP wouldn't say how many more officers are patrolling the streets of Oakland, anecdotally it believes this had made a significant difference across the city.

"We've made hundreds of arrests, recovered over 1,000 stolen vehicles, just talking to members of the community. Officers that are out in the field, people come up to them and say, 'Hey, we do feel safer. We do notice a difference.' Things are trending in the right direction," said CHP Captain Mike Novosel.

But some say more police presence is not the answer.

"Having that kind of occupying presence in communities of color, all of the data shows has emotional impacts and leads to increased harassment targeting unwarranted arrests, etc--and often that is pointed in the direction of young people," said Cat Brooks, executive director of the Anti-Police Terror Project.

RELATED: CA National Guard attorneys to begin prosecuting criminal cases in Alameda Co.

Instead of more law enforcement officers in Oakland, she says she would rather see the investment made in the city's violence and prevention office to stop the violence before it happens.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao thanked Newsom for his continued commitment to Oakland.

In a statement, she said: "Their increased presence in Oakland frees up our OPD officers to respond to more calls for service. CHP's presence and the work of the Ceasefire partnership is delivering a major reduction in crime across the board. We look forward to continued coordination."

Part of this surge operation also included sending in attorneys from the California National Guard to prosecute certain cases in Alameda County after the governor's office says the DA failed to use previously offered state support. Those prosecutions will also continue with this extension.