Tim Walz's love for San Francisco highlights California-Minnesota connection

While Kamala Harris' new running mate Tim Walz has spent the last 30 years in Minnesota, he hasn't been shy about giving compliments to San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Vice President Kamala Harris officially named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

While Walz has spent the last 30 years in Minnesota, he wasn't shy about giving compliments to San Francisco.

Vice President Kamala Harris formally introduced Walz on Tuesday, and he wasted no time hyping her up with references back to her days as San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General.

Gov. Walz came out hard against former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance during his first campaign rally speech as Kamala Harris' vice presidential pick.

"She took on the predators, she took on the fraudsters, she took down the transnational gangs, she stood up against powerful corporate interest, and she never hesitated to reach across the aisle if it meant improving people's lives," said Walz.

Former Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier spoke to ABC7 News about working with Walz in Congress.

"He brings some Midwestern charm and I know Midwestern charm because I'm married to one. They are plain speaking and modest," said Speier.

Walz didn't hold back about his love for California and specifically San Francisco in a recent New York Times podcast.

"Last week was my first time in San Francisco, stayed down there, doing some meetings, woke up did my five-mile run through the presidio to the Golden Gate, went back to my hotel, was downtown and I was like, that is the most beautiful city I've ever been in," said Walz.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed chimed in on that too.

"I think it's really exciting that someone like him would talk about his own personal experience in that way and really bring attention to the realities of San Francisco," said Mayor Breed.

"He's going to be labeled as a California progressive in Midwest clothes and he is," said ABC7 News insider Phil Matier. "I mean Minnesota is basically the California of the Midwest. It's very progressive, recreational marijuana. Choice codified within the state laws, free lunch programs."

But while there were plenty of smiles here Tuesday, Walz did end his speech by going after Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

"Donald Trump would damn sure take us backwards," Walz said. "Let's be clear about that and don't believe him when he plays dumb, he knows exactly what Project 2025 will do to restrict our freedoms. Like all regular people I grew up with in the heartland, JD studied at Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires and then wrote a best seller trashing that community. Come on!"

When it comes to the negative publicity of Walz, there were specifically two things immediately named by his critics. First, Minnesota's response to the pandemic, which shut down businesses for some time. Secondly, Walz's response to the George Floyd protests. Many felt that the governor should have called in the National Guard much earlier.

Vice President Harris is slated for a fundraiser here in San Francisco this weekend.