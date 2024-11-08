Grammy Award nominations 2025 revealed

The nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards were revealed on Friday morning.

Beyoncé added to her already record number of Grammy nominations with 11, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish with seven nods each.

Winners will be revealed at the event in Los Angeles on Feb. 2.

See below for a list of nominees in several top categories. A full list of nominations in all 94 categories can be found here.

Grammy Award trophies are seen in the press room during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

André 3000 - "New Blue Sun"

Beyoncé - "Cowboy Carter"

Billie Eilish - "Hit Me Hard and Soft"

Chappell Roan - "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"

Charli XCX -"Brat"

Jacob Collier - "Djesse Vol. 4"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Short n' Sweet"

Taylor Swift - "The Tortured Poets Department"

SONG OF THE YEAR

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Billie Eilish -"Birds of a Feather"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die With a Smile"

Taylor Swift - "Fortnight" [ ft. Post Malone ]

Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Sabrina Carpenter -"Please Please Please"

Beyoncé - "Texas Hold 'Em"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

RECORD OF THE YEAR

The Beatles - "Now and Then"

Beyoncé -"Texas Hold 'Em"

Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

Charli XCX - "360"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - "Fortnight"

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé - "Bodyguard"

Sabrina Carpenter -"Espresso"

Charli XCX - "Apple"

Billie Eilish -"Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan -"Good Luck, Babe!"

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor - "Us"

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - "Levii's Jeans"

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - "Guess"

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - "The Boy Is Mine"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars -"Die With a Smile"

BEST RAP ALBUM

Common & Pete Rock -"The Auditorium Vol. 1"

Doechii - "Alligator Bites Never Heal"

Eminem - "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grce)"

Future & Metro Boomin - "We Don't Trust You"

J. Cole - "Might Delete Later"

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Cardi B - "Enough (Miami)"

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos - "When the Sun Shines Again"

Doechii -"Nissan Altima"

Eminem - "Houdini"

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - "Like That"

Glorilla - "Yeah Glo!"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Beyoncé - "Cowboy Carter"

Post Malone -"F-1 Trillion"

Kacey Musgraves -"Deeper Well"

Chris Stapleton - "Higher"

Lainey Wilson - "Whirlwind"

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé - "16 Carriages"

Chris Stapleton - "It Takes a Woman"

Jelly Roll -"I Am Not Okay"

Kacey Musgraves - "The Architect"

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

BEST ROCK ALBUM

The Black Crowes - "Happiness Bastards"

Fontaines D.C. -"Romance"

Green Day -"Saviors"

Idles -"TANGK"

Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"

The Rolling Stones - "Hackney Diamonds"

Jack White - "No Name"

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

The Beatles - "Now and Then"

The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"

Green Day - "The American Dream Is Killing Me"

Idles - "Gift Horse"

Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"

St. Vincent - "Broken Man"

BEST R &B ALBUM

Chris Brown - "11:11 (Deluxe)"

Lalah Hathaway - "Vantablack"

Muni Long -"Revenge"

Lucky Daye - "Algorithm"

Usher - "Coming Home"

BEST R &B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown - "Residuals"

Coco Jones - "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"

Jhené Aiko - "Guidance"

Muni Long - "Made for Me (Live on BET)"

SZA - "Saturn"

CNN's Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this story.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

