Gray whale washes up in Richmond, the 17th in the Bay Area this year

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Another dead whale has washed up on the shores of the bay Friday.

The gray whale was up against rocks along Point Isabel in Richmond.

Experts from the Marine Mammal Center are inspecting the carcass to determine how it died.

There's been a sharp increase this year in dead whales, with 17 spotted locally so far.

Biologists say a later migration may be sending whales into the bay looking for food, increasing the possibility of a ship strike.