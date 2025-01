Green Day, Justin Timberlake and Noah Kahan to headline BottleRock Napa Valley 2025

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- An impressive lineup is now set for BottleRock Napa Valley this year.

Green Day, Justin Timberlake and Noah Kahan are set to headline the event, which runs from May 23-25, 2025.

Green Day is from the Bay Area.

Kate Hudson and Bay Area icon E-40 are among the other 80 acts set to appear. Also included in the lineup is Ice Cube, Sublime, Cage The Elephant, Flo Rida, and Khruangbin.

Three-day passes go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the festival's website.