Greenville Fire burning in Alameda County now 100% contained, CAL FIRE says

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews battled a fire in Alameda County that burned 44 acres and is now 100% contained as of 9:17 p.m. on Saturday.

The blaze, called the Greenville Fire, started just after 11 a.m. near Altamont Pass Road and Greenville Road just off of Interstate Highway 580 near Livermore.

CAL FIRE said forward progress was stopped at about 12:30 p.m.

There were no reports of structures damaged or injuries.

The cause is under investigation.