NVIDIA CEO debuts latest in robotics at Silicon Valley conference: Here's a look

NVIDIA announced the first open humanoid robot foundation model along with simulation frameworks to speed robot development.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Big news and impressive technology announced Tuesday at NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference or GTC.

The two-hour speech saw NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang share the latest on many developments and announcements, that speech ending with the latest in robotics.

In front of an audience of thousands of developers, business leaders and more, Huang shared the latest on the progress of artificial intelligence saying that robotics is the next wave in that progress and is already happening.

NVIDIA announced Tuesday the first open humanoid robot foundation model along with simulation frameworks to speed robot development.

MORE: NVIDIA conference and St. Patrick's Day boost downtown San Jose foot traffic

The newly announced model created to help develop humanoid robots is called Isaac GROOT N1.

"Robots have the benefit, the benefit of being able to interact with the physical world and do things that otherwise digital information cannot," Huang said at the address, saying that robots could eventually do things like help in a future labor shortage.

"This is going to be a very, very large industry. There are all kinds of robotic systems. Your infrastructure will be robotic. Billions of cameras and warehouses and factories, 10, 20 million factories around the world," he said.

Tech expert and Smart Tech CEO Mark Vena says the announcements made Tuesday only build on advances we're already seeing in day-to-day life.

"For example, automobile makers have been using robotics for the last 30 or 40 years to get the cost down, to hire as many workers and up until this point, robotics have been really great at doing things in repetition with zero error," Vena said.

MORE: Gaming industry's brightest return to SF for Game Developer Conference amid layoffs

Still, the advancements previewed Tuesday, are taking things to an all-new level.

"That ability is to be able to have robots that work in context with each other. Can do things when it detects an error, it can actually plan proactively to fix that error. It may require other robots to help it in that mission. So that's a completely different model. And when you think about the efficiencies that can drive, it's pretty stunning and compelling.

GTC runs through Friday in San Jose bringing thousands to the city with thousands more attending virtually.

To see NVIDIA CEO Huang's full speech click here.