Popular Russian River beach closed for Labor Day weekend after dam breach

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a popular beach on the Russian River is off limits this Labor Day weekend after a dam breach Thursday near Guerneville. The force of the break destroyed part of a seasonal county road, which provides neighbors an evacuation route in case of fire.

"Its a crazy, a force of water," said Nonie Marie Mitchell.

Mitchell can't believe how much damage a dam breach on Russian River caused, at popular Vacation Beach in Guerneville.

"Something rotted out from the bottom or broke through with such force, it came straight across and wiped out that whole edge of road," said Mitchell.

The road, bridge and beach are closed this Labor Day weekend because the county says it's unsafe. Warning signs are now posted.

"Normally, this whole area would be packed with tourists and right now, this beach is closed," said Benji Nelson.

The Reeves family from Napa are feeling deflated, along with their paddle boards. They didn't know Vacation beach was closed - they come every year.

"The plan was to paddle down the river and go to the beach for a barbecue Labor Day weekend, maybe it's going to be a little different now," said Erica Reeves.

This dam is used in summertime, to slow river flows upstream for rafters and swimmers.

"Out of caution, the park and rec district pulled some of the boards out to release pressure on the dam which lowered river levels," said Sonoma County Fire District Captain, Rob Cassady.

Some Neighbors are worried - they say this road and bridge typically stays open through prime fire season.

"This is only way into the community when the bridge is in. They try to keep it open through fire season so we don't get stuck," said Nelson.

The county says the dam will be dismantled soon, and the road will likely stay closed until next spring.