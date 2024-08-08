Police suspend search for UC Berkeley shooting suspect following a 7-hour manhunt

Police say they have ended their focused search for a suspect and lifted a campus lockdown after gunshots were reported at UC Berkeley on Thursday morning.

Police say they have ended their focused search for a suspect and lifted a campus lockdown after gunshots were reported at UC Berkeley on Thursday morning.

Police say they have ended their focused search for a suspect and lifted a campus lockdown after gunshots were reported at UC Berkeley on Thursday morning.

Police say they have ended their focused search for a suspect and lifted a campus lockdown after gunshots were reported at UC Berkeley on Thursday morning.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police suspended an hours-long manhunt for a suspect in Berkeley around 2:30 p.m. after at least two shots were fired near the Clark Kerr campus track at UC Berkeley Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported but this left the campus partially shut down for more than six hours.

A neighbor told us he heard the shots.

"I was laying in bed about 7:30, 7, I don't know what time, and I thought I heard a pop from a gunshot and then all of the sudden about two minutes later, all you heard was sirens going on for about 10 minutes," Rich, a neighbor said.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

The nearly seven-hour search for the suspect put both the Clark Kerr campus and Hillside campus on lockdown.

Seven bay area law enforcement agencies did an exhaustive search of the area, including the popular hiking trails right behind Clark Kerr.

"Seeing an earnest response is reassuring to some degree," said Rishi Garg, a Berkeley resident.

Garg was in the area to drop his daughter off at a nearby gymnastics class, but the class was canceled as a precaution.

"Looks like it's blocked off, and we heard from different people maybe gymnastics class is closed, maybe it's not. So maybe we'll check it out. But if there's a shooter, maybe we won't do anything," Garg said. "I think our inclination is to maybe go back to school."

A few hours into the investigation, UC Berkeley police say they got a tip the suspect was spotted in the hills of Oakland off of Panoramic Way.

MORE: Suspect arrested on suspicion of UC Berkeley firebombing incident

Officers in full tactical gear surrounded a home.

"We've got the house surrounded," police announced over a loud speaker.

But they didn't find anyone inside.

That's when UC Berkeley Police ended their search around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

MORE: Police arrest 12 pro-Palestinian protesters, clear hall owned by UC Berkeley

The suspect is still on the run.

According to a UC Berkeley WarnMe alert, the suspect is described by witnesses as a white male that has "bleached" hair with possible orange or red highlights.

He's believed to be wearing all black clothing and carrying a red backpack.

If you see someone matching that description, you are asked to call police right away.

UC Berkeley police say while they are no longer actively looking for the suspect, they will have extra patrols out in the area.