Suspect arrested on suspicion of UC Berkeley firebombing incident

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, on Tuesday arrested a suspect connected to four separate arson incidents on UC Berkeley's campus - including the firebombing of a police vehicle.

While charges have not yet been filed by Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, she has until a Thursday deadline to possibly do so.

The arson incidents took place amid pro-Palestinian demonstrations on the campus - which were otherwise largely peaceful.

The suspect's lawyer, Jeff Wozniak, believes law enforcement's investigation was political in nature.

He says he thinks investigators want to place blame on the suspect because of his opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.

"No evidence has been presented to me that shows any connection between my client and these incidents," Wozniak said.

The arson events have caused backlash from many in the community.

In a statement posted to X, the Jewish Community Relations Council said:

"Property damage, violence and threats are not forms or peaceful protest. Resorting to illegal intimidation techniques does not end the war against Hamas. These attempts to harass and attack not only Jews and Israelis, but the greater Bay Area community is wrong and desperate. We are proud to be Jewish. We will not live in fear."

The suspect is being held at the Alameda County Jail on a $1 million bail.

The suspect is also currently involved in a San Francisco felony vandalism case from last fall.