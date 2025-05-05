Eta Aquarids meteor shower to peak Monday night: How to watch

A meteor shower known for the speed of its shooting stars is expected to peak on Monday, according to astronomers.

The Eta Aquarids -- a meteor shower that originates from Halley's Comet -- have been active since April 20. But stargazers can witness maximum activity of the Eta Aquarids Monday night into early Tuesday morning, according to the American Meteor Society.

At its peak, the Eta Aquarids can release up to 50 meteors per hour, according to NASA. They are also sometimes nicknamed "Earthgrazers," because they are long meteors that appear to skim the surface of Earth's horizon, according to NASA. They are "swift meteors that produce a high percentage of persistent trains," but produce very little fireballs, according to AMS.

The Eta Aquarids are also known for their speed, traveling nearly 41 miles per second through the atmosphere.

The best time to see the meteors are before dawn, according to NASA.

The Eta Aquariid meteor shower can be seen over Ratnapura, Sri Lanka, on May 5, 2024. Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

Viewers in the Southern Hemisphere have a better view of the Eta Aquarids, but they are visible from both hemispheres.

To find them, look toward Aquarius, where the radiance of the Eta Aquarids appears to originate from.

The moon will around 60% full, so the lunar light likely won't drown out visibility.

Visibility will be spotty in some parts of the U.S., forecasts show. Rain will be sweeping across much of the Northeast during the pre-dawn hours.

The eastern Great Lakes into portions of the Ohio River Valley will see scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies, as will much of Texas -- with the addition of thunderstorms.

There will also be visibility issues across the Rockies and western Plains, along with a chance of rain, forecasts show.

However, the peak of the Eta Aquarids can extend out several days, presenting more opportunities for viewings with an elevated number of shooting stars when skies are clearer.

The Eta Aquarids will be active until May 28, according to AMS.

The dust fragments from Comet Halley appear as the Orionids in October if they collide with Earth's atmosphere, according to NASA.

For best viewing, NASA advises spectators to lie flat on their back in a region away from light pollution. Meteors should be visible after about 30 minutes, when eyes adjust to the dark.

ABC News' Dan Peck contributed to this report.