'The Handmaid's Tale' cast tease what fans can expect for sixth and final season 

Praise be! "The Handmaid's Tale" is returning for its sixth and final season on Hulu. Before the show's stars say goodbye, Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Amanda Brugel and Madeline Brewer teased what fans can expect from the dystopian drama series.

While chatting with On The Red Carpet, Moss, who plays rebellious handmaid June Osborne and also serves as executive producer and director, opened up about June's determination to take down Gilead, "There are some major, major twists and turns. It is action-packed and story-packed. So, I feel like every episode is its own wild ride. And, I wish I could be there with people when they watch it."

Strahovski (a.k.a. Serena Joy Waterford) echoed her co-star's "wild ride" sentiments, "It has been a wild ride, man. Have we been through it... on camera! I mean we've really been through it. It's been one of the greatest joys of my career to be able to play between action and cut with Lizzie. We just love to play and improvise and create and breathe life into these two women. I think we're so invested in them."

Brugel and Brewer, who portray Rita Blue and Janine Lindo respectively, revealed how much they know about the final chapter of the Emmy Award-winning program, "Spoiler alert! We don't know what's going to happen at the end of the last season. None of us. No, it's all redacted, all the scripts." Brugel pointed out how the show has "been a part of her life for almost a decade," and she has no idea how it concludes.

The first three episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale" final season premiere April 8 on Hulu, with a new episode dropping weekly after that.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.