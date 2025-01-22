EXCLUSIVE: Survivor of deadly SF crash searching for answers after boyfriend, dog killed

New details are emerging about a deadly weekend crash on Harrison Street in San Francisco that killed a man and his dog.

New details are emerging about a deadly weekend crash on Harrison Street in San Francisco that killed a man and his dog.

New details are emerging about a deadly weekend crash on Harrison Street in San Francisco that killed a man and his dog.

New details are emerging about a deadly weekend crash on Harrison Street in San Francisco that killed a man and his dog.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New details are emerging about a deadly weekend crash in San Francisco that killed a man and his dog.

From her hospital bed, Linh Luu struggles to make sense of the tragedy that shattered her life Sunday evening. Luu, her dog Keepers, and her boyfriend Misha Romanenko were en route to pick up her grandmother and aunt for a trip to the airport when a high-speed crash changed everything.

"I don't understand why it happened the way it did, and I don't know how I'm alive," Luu said during a Zoom interview. "Honestly, I want to trade places with him. He had such a purpose in this world."

RELATED: Person and dog killed, several hurt in San Francisco multi-car crash, authorities say

The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of 6th and Harrison streets, where police say a black Tesla plowed into seven vehicles, including a Waymo autonomous car. The Tesla was reportedly traveling at 98 miles per hour. The memories from that night are hazy for Luu but one moment remains vivid.

"I remember looking over to him and saying, 'I love you,' and him saying, 'I love you too,' back to me," she recalled. "It was just one moment after that I was being wheeled into different rooms."

Romanenko did not survive, nor did her miniature Golden Doodle. Luu, who suffered multiple broken bones, is now grappling with grief and many unanswered questions.

"I do have a flashback of when I was back in the car and he was motionless," Luu said through tears. "It was like, 'Oh my God, Misha,' and he wasn't responding. That's all I remember."

San Francisco police arrested 66-year-old Jia Lin Zheng, who was booked on vehicular manslaughter charges. According to a police report obtained by ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim, Zheng did not smell like alcohol shortly after the arrest and a blood alcohol screening hours later did not indicate alcohol in his system. Zheng also told investigators he had been pressing the brakes but claims the vehicle failed to slow down or stop.

VIDEO: Witness describes 'devastation' of SF 7-vehicle crash that killed man and dog; 1 arrested

One person is in jail in connection to a Sunday night multi-vehicle accident that killed a man and his dog in San Francisco.

As Luu recovers, she is reflecting on the safety of the intersection where the crash occurred. "I really want to know exactly what happened," she said. "The way Sixth Street exists, you can go as fast as you want until you hit that stoplight, right?"

Despite her injuries and heartbreak, Luu wants Romanenko to be remembered for his positivity and kindness.

"He was just so much joy being around him," she said. "Anyone who crossed paths with him in his life would definitely have a story or two about how he made them laugh, how he put a smile on their face."

Luu hopes that sharing her story will not only honor Romanenko's memory but also spur action to address traffic safety concerns in the area. She urges others to cherish their loved ones.

"After losing everything and everyone, the love of my life," she said. "Just please, hug your loved ones. Tell them you love them."

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.