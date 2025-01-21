Witness describes 'devastation' of SF 7-vehicle crash that killed man and dog; 1 arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person is in jail in connection to a Sunday night multi-vehicle accident that killed a man and his dog in San Francisco.

At least seven people were taken to the hospital after at least seven cars were damaged.

"All of a sudden I hear sounds of explosions like I thought we were getting bombs dropped on us," Aki Star said.

He is describing the multi-vehicle accident scene at 6th and Harrison. Star took video showing the wrecked cars as emergency crews were arriving.

"After the first impact it was multiple like, boom pow pow boom boom, it was unbelievable so I was like, 'What the heck is going on?'" Star said. "So I immediately ran outside and came right around the corner and saw the devastation. I saw all the cars and smoke starting to come out of the cars and I heard moans and screams and crying coming out of the cars."

The wife of the man who died was at the scene Sunday night and in tears over what happened.

A Waymo vehicle waiting at the stop light was hit from behind and had extensive damage. A Waymo spokesperson sent a statement Sunday saying that a car two vehicles behind the Waymo was hit by a speeding car going 98 miles per hour, which caused a chain reaction crash. Police haven't confirmed that speed but witnesses reacted.

"For the noise to be that loud the car must have been traveling 90 or close to 100 miles per hour," Star said.

Jail records show that a person is being held on vehicular manslaughter, vandalism, and speeding. Also, CHP says they responded to a hit-and-run accident on 280 just prior to the crash here. While that second case hasn't been officially linked, both incidents involve a black Tesla.