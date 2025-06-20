Thousands celebrate freedom at annual Juneteenth celebration in Oakland

Several thousand came to Oakland to take part in one of the largest Juneteenth events in the Bay Area.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands came out to celebrate Juneteenth in Oakland with music, food and activities for the kids.

Those in attendance knew it was a day to celebrate freedom -- an issue that is still top of mind.

The lines were long. But once inside, the crowds were vibing.

"I am excited about the vibrancy. I am glad to see kids and families. People just happy to have a good time," said Oakland resident Mildred Thompson.

"I think this is a nice symbolic gesture to say that it matters, that we have existed in this country that we have helped to build all these years. So, give us a day to just have an appreciation of that freedom," Thompson said.

"I'm having the best time. It is beautiful, it is energetic. It is peaceful. It is joyful. All the things we need," said Oakland resident Kaloo Gebreyohannes-Royster.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It became a national holiday in 2021.

Many feel celebrating in Oakland adds significance.

"Oakland is very special place. It houses some of the most incredible activists and folks who really pushed liberation forward for the Black community. And so, I think this is a great homage and great tribute to Oakland, right," said Gebreyohannes-Royster.

The Oakland Museum of California has been hosting Juneteenth events long before it became a national holiday.

"Joy, resilience, freedom, liberation. That is what this day is about," said L. Autumn King, senior director of Marketing, Communications and Visitor Experience at OMCA

It also about showcasing Black artists and entrepreneurs.

Fern Stroud is the founder of Black Vines Winery, which was back again this year, happy to get some exposure. But Stroud said participating is more than just a business opportunity.

"It's extremely important to bring us together in space of joy, in a space of community, a space of gathering and place just to celebrate," Stroud said.