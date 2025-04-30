Burger Bots in Los Gatos is officially open and its owner says it is the future of food

New Silicon Valley restaurant using robots to make your hamburgers: Here's a look

A Los Gatos restaurant, Burger Bots, is now officially open in the heart of Silicon Valley, and its owner says it is the future of food.

A Los Gatos restaurant, Burger Bots, is now officially open in the heart of Silicon Valley, and its owner says it is the future of food.

A Los Gatos restaurant, Burger Bots, is now officially open in the heart of Silicon Valley, and its owner says it is the future of food.

A Los Gatos restaurant, Burger Bots, is now officially open in the heart of Silicon Valley, and its owner says it is the future of food.

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- A Los Gatos restaurant, Burger Bots, is now officially open in the heart of Silicon Valley, and its owner says it is the future of food.

Elizabeth Truong says she has figured out a way to create a fast and consistent process to provide good meals, exactly how the customer wants it - with a robot as the sous chef.

By morning, this restaurant is known as Breaking Dawn, a brunch spot, and at night it's First Born, a dinner destination.

But now, it's also Burger Bot - a transformative tech take on burgers and fries.

"There's only one in the world, I believe, that's of this kind," Truong said.

Right in Silicon Valley, Truong says this latest innovation is changing the way burgers are made.

MORE: This highly capable AI-powered robot barista is set to debut at a San Jose café

An AI-powered humanoid robot barista from Richtech Robotics is about to make its debut at the new NCM Café in San Jose.

This doesn't eliminate a human touch, but Truong says it improves workflows amid a changing industry.

"You go to the grocery store and you see all our frozen food being made, it's all robotics," Truong said. "But this, you get to see in front of you. This is the next sous chef."

After the burger patty and ingredients are prepared by human staff, two different ABB Robots take over.

MORE: Humanoids Summit in South Bay highlights robots aimed at improving everyday life

The Humanoids Summit in Mountain View displayed some of the newest robots as developers hope to bring them to the market for the general public soon.

The Burger Bot assembles a burger and fries meal exactly how a customer wants it.

"There's three components to it. So first, there's a veggie cutter and dispenser," Truong said. "So, it basically cuts the veggies - onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles as the customer demands it to be. So, if it's more or less, or none and the customer gets to see that. Then there's a sauce dispenser, so if you want extra sauce or no sauce, you can see that happening as well. Then the third component of it is, the robot actually closes the clam shell and it grabs the fries, as you can see."

Robot to table in around a minute.

"As a customer, there's consistency, there's efficiency, there's transparency in the world of food and that's kind of what we want," Truong said. "We want to come in and know we had a good burger and it's good every single time."

Burger Bots is open in downtown Los Gatos Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.