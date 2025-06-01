The 545-mile ride from SF to LA has raised more than $300M over the years supporting SF AIDS Foundation, Los Angeles LGBT Center

Here's a look at preparations for final ride of AIDS LifeCycle, ending after more than 30 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After more than 30 years and more than a million participants, the AIDS LifeCycle is coming to an end. The organization behind it citing a rise in production costs and a drop in donations post-pandemic.

"I'm really bummed that it's the last one, but I'm really excited that I was able to get back here for this last one," said Matthew Barbour, a San Francisco resident.

The 545-mile ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles has raised more than $300 million over the years helping support the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

"I'm proud of the advocacy we've all done in a time where rights are being challenged and stripped," said Kasharena Horton, Marketing Team Lead AIDS LifeCycle.

This last ride is largely viewed as a resistance to the Trump administration's attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's a bit of a demonstration and an opportunity for us to say that we're going to do this no matter what, and we're going to be able to overcome whatever gets put in our path," said Barbour.

"I think with the current administration kind of cutting funding for so many important things, including HIV research, that this is a more important time than ever to support something like this, even if it means riding 545 miles," said Chase McSweeney, Washington D.C. resident.

"There will always be haters and there will always be people refusing our right to live and express ourselves how we want to, and our money speaks quite loudly, and we're here supporting one another and people at risk," said Yves-Olivier Mandereau from San Francisco.

And the hope here is somehow in some way, the ride lives on.

"I'm hoping that, like the LA and San Francisco foundations, they do a different version of the ride. I've heard maybe like a North and South California ride because there are so many people. People love it," said McSweeney.

"So we're gonna keep our fingers crossed that, you know, somehow it comes back in a different interaction," said Barbour.