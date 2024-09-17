Here's where San Francisco Latino voters stand with November election

For the first time, San Francisco residents will vote for a mayor on the same day they select a president

San Francisco residents will vote for a mayor on the same day they select a president. There is a concerted effort to mobilize the Latino vote.

San Francisco residents will vote for a mayor on the same day they select a president. There is a concerted effort to mobilize the Latino vote.

San Francisco residents will vote for a mayor on the same day they select a president. There is a concerted effort to mobilize the Latino vote.

San Francisco residents will vote for a mayor on the same day they select a president. There is a concerted effort to mobilize the Latino vote.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time, San Francisco residents will vote for a mayor on the same day they select a president. This is expected to attract more people to the polls. And there is a concerted effort to mobilize the Latino vote.

Through music, Latinos express their identity. Sharing a meal is a way to connect with others. Talking about politics is a byproduct.

"There's nothing too different besides it being overly politically charged. Everyone is at each other's throats," expressed Hugo Monge, a San Francisco resident who said he's discouraged and is skipping the November election.

Latinos represent nearly 11% of San Francisco voters, yet many feel they are not being courted by local politicians, feeling somewhat marginalized.

"We don't see anybody here, it's just a constant issue here, that is kind of pushed under the rug," said a Latina San Francisco voter who doesn't recall seeing any of the mayoral candidates campaigning in the predominantly Hispanic Mission District.

Generations of Latinos here have typically voted Democratic.

Yet issues like crime and drug use in San Francisco have led to a slight shift in how they vote.

MORE: Trump vs Harris Presidential Debate: Candidates go on attack in zinger-filled showdown

Take Guillermo Castaneda, a longtime owner of a Salvadoran restaurant.

He's seen El Salvador go from one of the most dangerous crime-ridden countries in the world to one of the safest after right-wing President Nayib Bukele took office. Bukele has also been criticized for human rights abuses.

He told us he'll be voting for someone leaning toward fighting crime because of what has happened in his native El Salvador.

"Absolutely, absolutely 100% sure about it. Having a business in this area, it turned into a nightmare," he complained.

For months, the area near his business was plagued by fencing operations and illegal streets vendors.

MORE: 90-day SF street vending ban begins: Fencing operation 'extremely dangerous,' supervisor says

On a national level, Castaneda is voting for Donald Trump.

Perhaps not as surprising as one may think is the divide that exists among Latinos when it comes to illegal immigration and border security.

The longtime owner of a business in the Mission, a Latina, says the city should not allow any Latino newcomers to sell products on the streets even with a permit.

MORE: Groups push to increase voter turnout in South Bay including in marginalized communities

Election Day is on March 5 and there's a big effort to get people to cast their vote in San Jose amid concerns of low voter turnout.

When it comes to younger Latinos in San Francisco, many feel disconnected from both parties.

"I think a lot of people are feeling not morally correct voting for either candidate right now, so it's really hard for us to pick a side," said San Francisco resident Karina Martinez.

Salvadorans represent the second largest Latino population in San Francisco. Aminta Calderon, who is 73, will be voting in her first U.S. election since becoming a citizen.

She favors Kamala Harris.

"I believe Harris has good intentions," she explained.

On a local level, Calderon is still waiting for any one of the mayoral candidates to win her over.