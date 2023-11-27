90-day street vending ban in SF's Mission District now in effect

A three-month ban on street vending in San Francisco's Mission District went into effect Monday.

The city, led by Supervisor Hilary Ronen, initiated the vending moratorium over concerns about illegal vending, stolen goods sales and other crimes.

"While I am incredibly empathetic to the vendors' situation and constantly fight for economic opportunities for our newcomers, safety in the Mission is paramount and the chaos on the street must end," Ronen said in a joint news release with Mayor London Breed Monday.

During the ban, 50 permitted vendors will be able to set up shop daily at the Tiangue Marketplace at 2137 Mission St. and nine will be at La Placita, an outdoor parking lot on 24th Street between Capp and Lilac streets, Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Also, the city will host a recourse fair on Dec. 15, has invited the Latino Task Force to help match vendors with training and other services and has planned a holiday marketing campaign for the two new vending locations.

A representative of the Mission Street Vendors Association didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but the organization has previously said it will protest the 90-day ban.

The association, which represents more than 100 vendors, has also said that the two alternate locations don't come close to accommodating all the Mission Street vendors who will be displaced by the ban.

