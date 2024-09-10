Illinois family accidentally creates blazing inferno with 80 candles on grandma's birthday cake

HIGHLAND, Ill. -- A family in Highland, Illinois, accidentally created a towering blaze, with 80 candles on a grandmother's birthday cake, which they then struggled to put out, footage posted to TikTok shows.

The footage was captured by Madison Noeltner, who told Storyful that they lit 80 candles on a birthday cake for her grandmother, which resulted in a blaze that proved difficult to put out.

Her grandmother could be seen trying to blow out the candles, before others joined in to desperately attempt to extinguish the cake. A man eventually put out the candles by placing a disposable plate on top of the cake.

Noeltner told Storyful that, as her grandmother is deaf, she "could not hear us screaming around her," but that she "reacted hilariously."