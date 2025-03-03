Robert Crimo III pleads guilty in 4th of July Parade mass shooting in Chicago suburb

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- The man accused in the 2022 Fourth of July Parade mass shooting in a Chicago suburb is pleading guilty.

Robert Crimo III changed his plea as opening statements were set to begin in his trial on Monday.

Robert Crimo III is accused of planning and carrying out the mass shooting during Highland Park's 4th of July Parade, killing seven people and injuring dozens of others.

Crimo pleaded guilty to 21 counts of first-degree murder, three counts for each person killed, along with 48 counts of attempted murder charges.

A sentencing is scheduled to take place on April 23.

Prosecutors had said that nearly all of the 48 survivors from that day planned to testify.

Prosecutors had also turned over thousands of pages of evidence, as well as hours of a videotaped interrogation, during which police say Crimo confessed to the shooting.

Crimo, 24, had previously pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal last year.

Crimo is expected to get life in prison with no possibility of parole.

About the victims

The victims killed range in age from 8 to 88 years old.

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park



Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park



Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park



Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park



Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park



Nicolas Toledo-Zargoza, 78 of Morelos, Mexico



Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan

Irina and Kevin McCarthy's 2-year-old son was found wandering alone in the wake of the deadly shooting, and safely reunited with his grandparents.

