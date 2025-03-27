New metering lights system to be installed along Hwy 101 from Peninsula to South Bay, Caltrans says

Caltrans is launching a new metering lights system aimed at helping with traffic along Highway 101.

Big news for commuters in the South Bay and Peninsula.

It will stretch from Brisbane all the way to Gilroy.

Caltran's new metering lights system will span from Brisbane to Gilroy on Highway 101. KGO-TV

The first section goes live next month, with work expected to be done by October.

The current lights only operate based on preset weekday peak hours.

This new system will be able to adjust metering rates based on real-time conditions.

Caltrans says the first set of new meters will be installed from Sunnyvale to Redwood City on April 8.