24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

New metering lights system to be installed along Hwy 101 from Peninsula to South Bay, Caltrans says

KGO logo
Thursday, March 27, 2025 10:31PM
Caltrans installing new metering lights along Hwy 101 in Bay Area
Caltrans is launching a new metering lights system aimed at helping with traffic along Highway 101.

Big news for commuters in the South Bay and Peninsula.

Caltrans is launching a new metering lights system aimed at helping with traffic along Highway 101.

It will stretch from Brisbane all the way to Gilroy.

Caltran's new metering lights system will span from Brisbane to Gilroy on Highway 101.
Caltran's new metering lights system will span from Brisbane to Gilroy on Highway 101.
KGO-TV

The first section goes live next month, with work expected to be done by October.

The current lights only operate based on preset weekday peak hours.

MORE: California's Clean Air Vehicle Decal program could be coming to an end soon

This new system will be able to adjust metering rates based on real-time conditions.

Caltrans says the first set of new meters will be installed from Sunnyvale to Redwood City on April 8.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW