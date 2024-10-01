Migration continues to be a challenge for Mexico as Claudia Sheinbaum prepares to take office

MEXICO CITY -- With large numbers of migrants and changing U.S. policies, Mexico finds itself struggling to control migration and address the needs of migrants, a challenge Claudia Sheinbaum will inherit as the country's new president.

Not far from Mexico's National Palace where supporters will greet the country's first female president, is one of a handful of migrant encampments in Mexico City.

Migrants from Latin America and other countries cross through Mexico during their migration journey.

"We have all the phases of migration. We are a migration country. We are a receptor. We are a country for transit and also for displacement," said Eunice Rendón from Agenda Migrante, a non-profit community advocacy and outreach organization.

Many migrants who seek asylum from the U.S. find themselves waiting for an appointment with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for weeks, months or sometimes more.

"We embarked on this quite long and dangerous journey," said Johandry Marcano who migrated from Venezuela. He says he decided to embark on this journey because of socioeconomic reasons.

Marcano has been waiting for over a year for an appointment to seek asylum in the U.S.

Nonprofits in the area explain immigration policy on both sides of the border and Mexico's role is constantly changing.

"In the last six years, the U.S. administration has changed its policy, its migration policy, so many times. And I think that what people don't realize is, that affects our work, and it affects migrants immediately on the ground, and so we're constantly having to adapt," said Gretchen Kuhner, from the Institute for Women in MIgration (IMUMI).

IMUMI hosts weekly informational sessions in Mexico City.

Kuhners says the biggest challenge is meeting the needs of migrants.

"There are 12 shelters, established shelters, in Mexico City but there are tens of thousands of people who don't have formal shelter," Kuhner said."The greatest need is just basic services, health care, food, clothing, shelter, because it's cold, it's starting to get cold, and it will get colder."

The binational organization Al Otro Lado has an office in Tijuana and is now launching a project further south.

"What we're seeing here is that individuals who do not have status in Mexico are being rounded up and sent even further south into Mexico, and this is in line with a new policy that allows individuals in Tabasco and Tapachula to wait there for CBP One appointments," said Erika Pinheiro, Al Otro Lado's executive director.

Mexico's National Institute of Migration says that between January and May of this year, it identified more than 1,393,000 undocumented migrants traveling through Mexico from more than 177 countries and five continents.

"Many of us want to make it there, but it's been a while. I have a lot of will and a lot of dreams, but the journey's become longer for us," said Marcano.

According to government data, regular migration has tripled so far this year compared to the same period last year. Many are now closely watching what Sheinbaum's immigration policy will look like and what Mexico's relationship with the U.S. will be like in that regard.

Sheinbaum will officially become Mexico's first woman president Tuesday after her historic inauguration in Mexico City.