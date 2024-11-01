How Pixar's 'Coco' brought Day of the Dead to life: 'Remember me'

It's been seven years since "Coco," based on the Mexican tradition of remembering family members who have passed, premiered.

How Pixar's 'Coco' brought Day of Dead to life: 'Remember me' It's been seven years since "Coco," based on the Mexican tradition of remembering family members who have passed, premiered.

How Pixar's 'Coco' brought Day of Dead to life: 'Remember me' It's been seven years since "Coco," based on the Mexican tradition of remembering family members who have passed, premiered.

How Pixar's 'Coco' brought Day of Dead to life: 'Remember me' It's been seven years since "Coco," based on the Mexican tradition of remembering family members who have passed, premiered.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Recuèrdame." If that brings to mind images of Dìa De Los Muertos, then you were probably one of the millions enchanted by the Oscar-winning Pixar film, 'Coco.' It's been seven years since the film, based on the Mexican tradition of remembering family members who have passed, premiered.

For one man at Pixar, the impact of the movie hits home because the story came from home.

"To be able to take something that's so specific and so personal and see that embraced and understood by the world? There's no better feeling." We talked to Adrian Molina, the film's co-director, at Pixar's studio in Emeryville, California.

"My mother grew up in Mexico and my grandparents lived in Mexico, so we would go visit them during the summers," Molina said. "We went down to Mexico to research the film, and all of those memories were brought up and all of those good feelings were brought up and it became inspiration for what we want this home to feel like. What we want this family to feel like."

Molina started on the movie as a story artist. His personal interest led to many more contributions, including writing lyrics to some of the film's songs. Eventually, he earned the co-director title and gave an acceptance speech on the stage at the Oscars when the film won best animated feature.

"I think what has been so meaningful in seeing people's reactions to this film is this sense that when you remember the people who came before you, they're always close," Molina said. "That connection is never severed as long as you hold that memory."

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and this station.