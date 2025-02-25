Hundreds losing work, possibly housing from decision to end horse racing in Northern California

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of low-income residents living at the Alameda County Fairgrounds may be forced to move within the next month.

This comes after the decision was made to cancel all 2025 horse racing in Northern California, which will directly affect the Alameda County Fair.

Initially, there was a belief that racing would go on until June but after lackluster, lower-than-expected wagering last year, the decision was made.

Timothy Bellasis has been a horse trainer at the Alameda County Fairgrounds for the last three decades.

"We have four weeks to remove ourselves from the premises," he said.

Bellasis showed ABC7 News around before the horses he trains will have to be moved out by March 25th.

Last month, the California Authority of Racing Fairs canceled all horse racing events, meaning no more horse racing at the Alameda County Fair.

"When we had the racing meet in October through December, the place had over 900 horses here. Probably about 350 now, going down every day," Bellasis said.

But wagering dollars during that time were 50% lower than expected, according to officials.

Instead of two racing circuits across the state, there will now be one at race tracks in Southern California.

This will leave horse trainers and helpers like Nicholas Hernandez heartbroken and without a job.

Hernandez worked at Golden Gate Fields before moving to the Alameda County Fairgrounds. Fighting back tears, he said he's been working with horses for 45 years.

"The horses help me like therapy. And the good people too. I work for good people," Hernandez said.

He says the horses are no longer here.

"...They moved to Kentucky or north. I mean we like family. I don't know what's next," he said.

Some of the people who lived at the Fairgrounds have already packed up and left. Some of the horse trainers have already moved to Southern California with their families.

"The finances right now do not allow us to continue from what I see," said a committee member with the Alameda County Agricultural Fair Association Ad Hoc Committee earlier this month.

"Is it economics or regulatory? Or a combination of both?" one official asked.

"It's both, the regulatory folks made some pretty big demands on where we need to be with stormwater," the committee member answered.

Bellasis believes the number of racing horses out there is also impacting things.

"There's a horse shortage now compared to what there used to be," he said. "There's probably not enough horses to run two year-round circuits and Southern California wants the horses on their circuit because they have the money."

As for the families that live at the Alameda County Fairgrounds strictly for the work they do with horses, there is a hope that they will be able to find work, and won't be forced to uproot their kids out of school to go somewhere else.