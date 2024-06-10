Last horse race at Golden Gate Fields brings mixed reactions from fans, animal advocates

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, it's the end of an era for a longtime horse racing track.

After 83 years, Golden Gate Fields ran its last race Sunday.

Last year, owners of the track announced the track was closing. Some are applauding the closure, while others are reminiscing.

Horses have run their last race at Golden Gate Fields and heartbroken race fans like Letha Bell from Berkeley were placing their last bets -- win, place or show.

"It's sad, because this is something we could do and enjoy and make money too," Bell said.

"I've been coming to the track since 1948," said Carol Bennis.

Bennis drove from Lake Tahoe to spend one last afternoon at the track she remembers as a kid.

"My dad came here. He had a furniture store in Emeryville. When he couldn't come here, he had a bookie across the street that he would bet," she said.

"It's sad, Cornell. It's something of a whirlwind with a lot of different emotions," said David Duggan, VP and general manager of Golden Gate Fields.

Duggan says the decision to close Golden Gate Fields, which opened in 1941, wasn't easy.

"The track is closing, because the company decided to consolidate efforts in Southern California at Santa Anita Park. It wasn't an easy decision but the right decision," Duggan said.

Duggan says most horses and trainers will have the option of moving to the Northern California fair circuit.

Former jockey turned dancing juggler Robert D'Amours says it's the end of an era in so in many ways.

"I'm just sad, because a cool way of living is dying on the west coast," D'Amours said.

Outside, animal rights activists held a funeral precession for the horses they say have been euthanized here.

"it's bittersweet. We're happy this is a step forward for the animals that will no longer be exploited and killed here," said Kitty Jones from Direct Action Everywhere.

For horseracing fans who still love the sport, this is one last goodbye.

"We've got the A's leaving, the Raiders have already gone, now you have this -- sad," said John Morgan from San Leandro.

Golden Gate Field's general manager declined to say what's next for the massive bayfront property, which sits between Berkeley and Albany. Whatever is developed here will require approval from both cities, including voters in Albany.