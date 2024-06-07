Final weekend of horse races at historical Golden Gate Fields begins before permanent closure

ALBANY, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden Gate Fields is set to hold its final races this weekend before it closes for good. The owners announced last summer they were closing the track as part of a consolidation effort. Since 2008, this track has been the only one to hold thoroughbred racing.

"Together we have watched Thoroughbreds become champions, jockeys become icons, and meets become memories," track organizers said in a social media post. "Now join us as we close this chapter."

This track has been around since 1941. It has a long history in the Bay Area, but animal activists say its history is covered in controversy.

"Golden gate Fields will routinely kill over 20 horses a year," said Samantha Faye, a horse advocate. "Golden Gate Fields is a huge property that is not being utilized for anyone who is not taking part in our community."

MORE: Trainer, fans reflect on final horse racing season at Golden Gate Fields

We reached out to the California Horse Racing Board for comment on the last weekend, and we are waiting to hear back. It voted back in March to move the rest of racing meets this year to the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

"We have been raising our voices and calling for the killings to stop for years," said Cassie King, with Direct Action Everywhere. "Finally, the death toll at this track is going to stop rising."

At 140 acres, it holds a big opportunity for development after it closes. It sits on prime bay shore real estate.

"We could use this space and land in Berkeley and Albany for things that are so much more useful that could help the community," King said. "This could be permanent supportive housing."