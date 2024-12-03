The search for the climbers was not able to resume on Wednesday.

Hunt is on to find 2 Americans, 1 Canadian who disappeared scaling New Zealand's tallest mountain

The hunt is on to find three climbers who disappeared while trying to get to the top of New Zealand's tallest mountain, authorities said.

The three men -- 56-year-old Kurt Blair and 50-year-old Carlos Romero from the United States, along with one Canadian national -- were visiting New Zealand and were reported overdue from their planned ascent of Aoraki Mount Cook on Monday morning, said inspector Vicki Walker, the Aoraki Area Commander, in a statement.

New Zealand's highest peak, Aoraki, centre, is seen in the Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park, on Aug. 17, 2020. AP Photo/Mark Baker

"The men flew into Plateau Hut at 3.30pm on Saturday 30 November, planning to summit Aoraki Mt Cook via Zurbriggen Ridge," officials said. "They were due to meet their flight out at 8.30am on 2 December but did not arrive for the flight and were subsequently reported overdue."

Aoraki Mt Cook is listed as 12,218 feet tall and sits in the Southern Alps, the mountain range that runs the length of New Zealand's South Island.

A search was initiated on Monday and brought in teams from the Department of Conservation Search and Rescue Team, The Helicopter Line and local area police.

Several climbing-related items were located during the search and they are believed to belong to the three missing men, authorities said.

The search for three climbers was not able to resume on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions on the mountain, officials confirmed.

"Weather conditions are likely to prevent any further search activity until Thursday this week, however Police will continue to monitor and assess the conditions," authorities said.

Police have been working with the U.S. and Canadian embassies to inform and support the families of the three men.

"Further information regarding the third man will not be provided until we can be sure that all necessary family notifications have been carried out," authorities continued.

The investigation into the missing men is currently ongoing.